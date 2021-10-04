Earnings Estimates Rising for AutoNation (AN): Will It Gain?

AutoNation (AN) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this auto retailer, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for AutoNation, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $4.33 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +81.93% from the number reported a year ago.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AutoNation has increased 11.58% over the last 30 days, as one estimate has gone higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $15.92 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +123.6%.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for AutoNation. Over the past month, two estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 7.27%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, AutoNation currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for AutoNation have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 12.4% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

