3 Electronics Stocks With Bright Industry Prospects to Watch

Accelerating 5G deployments, solid momentum across EVs and the rapid adoption of wearables benefit the Zacks Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry players like KEYS, ATEYY and CAMT.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

The Zacks Electronics – Measuring Instruments industry has been benefiting from the increasing deployment of 5G and the rising user penetration of electric vehicles (EVs). In addition to this, the solid adoption of consumer-oriented smart IoT devices such as smart speakers, wearables and home security equipment has been aiding industry participants like Keysight Technologies KEYS, Advantest ATEYY and Camtek CAMT. The strengthening demand for security and surveillance system has been another boon for the industry players.

