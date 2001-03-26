Growth Strategies

How to Hold a Meeting

There's more to it than gathering people around a table.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Q: I'm looking for some help on the proper procedure or protocol for holding corporate meetings and keeping minutes. Do you have any information you can offer?

A: Most business owners like to focus on improving products or services, snagging capital in the next round of financing and developing a growth strategy. Besides these big-picture items, however, there are details you can't ignore if you want to keep your business in line with state laws and back up your tax returns.

The "corporate paperwork" you need to be aware of includes meetings and minutes. The details for how and when to handle these are somewhere in your state's business statute, so take a few minutes to look them up. (Try www.findlaw.com or www.uslaw.com.) They should also be in your bylaws, which contain specifics of how your company is run. Although corporate law varies from state to state, there are some basics that apply across the board:

  • Annual shareholders meeting. Once you have a quorum (minimum needed to hold a meeting), shareholders elect directors and conduct any other business on the agenda. In most states, you don't have to have an actual meeting if all shareholders agree to the action by unanimous written consent. A shareholder who can't be there can give a proxy (permission to vote) to another shareholder.
  • Annual directors meeting. As with the shareholders meeting, this can be conducted by unanimous written consent rather than through a physical meeting. Directors nominate and elect officers, deal with officer pay and do whatever else needs doing.
  • Special meetings. These can be held by either shareholders or directors to deal with specific issues (for example, borrowing money or selling assets). The proposed action is contained in a "resolution." Again, shareholders or directors can give unanimous written consent to an action instead of meeting.
  • Minutes. These are a record of what actions were taken on behalf of the corporation. They're taken by the secretary, approved by the shareholders and filed with the corporate records. Minutes record who was at a meeting, who presided, where and when the meeting was held, and what business was done. Sample minutes are available in many form books. Typical events recorded in minutes include things like mergers and the sale or purchase of corporate assets.

Because most entrepreneurs rank paperwork right up there with scouring the coffee pot on the list of things they'd like to do with their workday, help has arrived. You can buy corporate "kits" containing everything from a corporate seal to share certificates and minutes paper.

Meetings and minutes may seem annoying, but they're just part of record-keeping. Learning the basics and following formalities will keep your business out of trouble and document just how your brilliant officers and directors made all that money.

Joan E. Lisante is an attorney and freelance writer who lives in the Washington, DC, area. She writes consumer-related legal features for The Washington Post, the Plain Dealer, the Spokane Spokesman-Review and the Toledo Blade (Ohio). She is also a contributing editor to LawStreet.com and ConsumerAffairs.com. In her practice, Lisante is counsel to ConsumerAffairs.com and was counsel for Zapnews, a fax-based customized news service for radio stations. Previously, she served as Assistant District Attorney in Queens County, New York, and Deputy District Attorney in Nassau County, New York.

The opinions expressed in this column are those of the author, not of Entrepreneur.com. All answers are intended to be general in nature, without regard to specific geographical areas or circumstances, and should only be relied upon after consulting an appropriate expert, such as an attorney or accountant.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?