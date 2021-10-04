Weyerhaeuser (WY) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Weyerhaeuser (WY) closed at $35.72, marking a -0.14% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the timber and paper products company had lost 2.37% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Construction sector's loss of 6.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from WY as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 29, 2021. On that day, WY is projected to report earnings of $0.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.62%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.36 billion, up 11.61% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.20 per share and revenue of $10.11 billion, which would represent changes of +148.06% and +34.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for WY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.04% lower within the past month. WY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note WY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.18. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.57.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Weyerhaeuser Company (WY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.