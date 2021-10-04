PetroChina (PTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

PetroChina (PTR) closed the most recent trading day at $47.63, moving +1% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 3.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 9.53%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.58%.

PTR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

PTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.98 per share and revenue of $344.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +381.38% and +22.78%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PTR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PTR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, PTR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.76. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.57.

Meanwhile, PTR's PEG ratio is currently 0.14. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

