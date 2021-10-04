Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $52.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.06% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%.

- Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest beverage maker had lost 6.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 4.57%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.58%.

KO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, KO is projected to report earnings of $0.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.63 billion, up 11.3% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $37.85 billion, which would represent changes of +15.38% and +14.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for KO should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% lower. KO is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that KO has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.59 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.14, which means KO is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that KO has a PEG ratio of 2.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Beverages - Soft drinks stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

