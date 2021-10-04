Altria (MO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Altria (MO) closed the most recent trading day at $46.50, moving +1.4% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had lost 10.03% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 4.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MO as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 28, 2021. On that day, MO is projected to report earnings of $1.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.72%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.79 billion, up 1.92% from the prior-year quarter.

MO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.62 per share and revenue of $21.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.96% and +2.3%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MO has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.94 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.83.

Also, we should mention that MO has a PEG ratio of 2.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Tobacco industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Altria Group, Inc. (MO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.