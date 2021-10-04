Generac Holdings (GNRC) Stock Moves -0.71%: What You Should Know

Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $402.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.71% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the generator maker had lost 10.76% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.58% in that time.

GNRC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.38, up 14.42% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $960.02 million, up 36.88% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.05 per share and revenue of $3.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +55.33% and +49.21%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GNRC should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% lower. GNRC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, GNRC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 40.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 36, so we one might conclude that GNRC is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that GNRC has a PEG ratio of 6.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Power Generation stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 5.8 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Power Generation industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

