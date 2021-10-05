Millennials are the 'mute generation' according to this study

Very connected, very connected, but millennials are practically a mute generation, as a study reflects that those born between 1981 and 1996 have dread or some kind of anxiety to answer and make phone calls.

Depositphotos.com

According to the results of the survey 'Generation mute, millenials phone call statistics' carried out on 1,200 people by the BankMyCell company, 81% of millennials avoid making phone calls at all costs or have to prepare before dialing because it causes them anxiety. In the same way, receiving a call seems like an intrusion into their personal life because they prefer to interact via WhatsApp.

One of the reasons for this phenomenon, according to data collected by BankMyCell, is that both millennials and Generation Z (born between 1996 and 2010) prefer not to be forced to answer instantly.

Other results from the survey:

75% of millennials avoid phone calls because they are time consuming, 64% try to avoid qujumbrous people.

63% of people use the excuse "I didn't notice it ringing / vibrating" as a reason to avoid a call, followed by 12% to blame the phone signal.

29% of people are more likely to avoid calls from friends, 25% from their family and 21% from work.

81% of millennials feel anxious before mustering the courage to make a call.

88% of people would rather have unlimited data than calls and SMS.

Why don't millennials like taking calls?

Data collected by BankMyCell found that some of the reasons millennials prefer messages to making a call are:

Calls can take a long time: you have no way of knowing if the call will take minutes or hours, millennials want to communicate faster and get direct answers.

Calls are disturbing: In most cases, your phone will vibrate with a call at a random time of day, which could derail whatever activity you're doing if you answer, reason enough for millennials to hate phone calls.

Calls are presumptuous: in general, when someone calls you, their needs are greater and you are supposed to have time to be interrupted. Calls are often ineffective - when you use messaging services, you can come and go as you please. Plus, by sending an email or message through an app, you get right to the point without any little "weather today" talk.

Calls can be annoying - Receiving a presumptuous call from someone creates a negative reaction. People often sigh or roll their eyes when their needy or bored friend calls at an inopportune moment.

Calls are stressful - Everyone is so driven by productivity that in many situations like work, calls can be stressful. You could be working a deadline or rushing out the door and this buzzing distraction interrupts you at the wrong time.

People like to avoid conflict - calls leave you little time to calm down. You may feel vulnerable in terms of how you are feeling and what you are going to say.

Calls are rarely private - you can text until your heart is content in a room and no one will know what you are saying. If you want some degree of privacy on your phone, you will need to relocate to prevent people from eavesdropping.