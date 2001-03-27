Allied Sees Dough In Twin Cities

Minneapolis/St. Paul-The Twin Cities market, once hungry for a nationally based doughnut chain, could find itself stuffed.

Less than one year after Winston-Sales, North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme Inc. announced its intention to enter the market, the Twin Cities has become one of 17 markets targeted for growth by Allied Domecq Quick Service Restaurants. The Randolph, Massachusetts, firm franchises Dunkin' Donuts, Baskin-Robbins 31 Flavors ice cream shops and Togo's sandwich restaurants.

Allied is seeking one or more qualified developers with restaurant experience to open franchise locations in the Twin Cities consisting of any combination of the three chains, said Terrence Lewis, national franchise licensing manager for the three brands.

Though Baskin-Robbins and Dunkin' Donuts each already have a small presence in the Twin Cities, the company has never before focused on the Midwest. The Twin Cities is the largest available market for Allied to triumvirate at this time, Lewis said.

While Lewis said a specific number of restaurant sites has yet to be determined, a recently signed development agreement in Wisconsin called for the opening of about 50 shops in Milwaukee and surrounding areas in just over five years. -City Business

