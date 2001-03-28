SuperCoups Launches Consumer-Driven Re-Branding Initiative

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Avon, Massachusetts-After nearly 20 years in business, SuperCoups announced its first-ever corporate re-branding campaign, beginning with the rollout of a new consumer-focused envelope and logo design. A subsidiary of ADVO Inc., SuperCoups centered its new branding initiative around a consumer research study that tested new colors, logos and envelope designs against other co-op advertising envelopes and SuperCoups' former design.

"A critical factor in effectively reshaping SuperCoups' identity was to analyze consumer response to our product and determine what changes we should make," said Phil Mettra, SuperCoups vice president of marketing. "In addition to updating the blue-marble look, our primary goal was to test new design concepts against other envelope products in an effort to boost consumer awareness and response."

To conduct the research, SuperCoups commissioned Mercer Island, Washington-based Hardwick Research to gather feedback from more than 400 American consumers. The survey data was collected during the fall of 2000 in four targeted cities: Phoenix, Arizona; Wayne, New Jersey; The Woodlands, Texas, and Salt Lake City. Consumers responded to questions about coupon awareness and usage, branding/image and envelope design/color preference.

The new SuperCoups envelope will hit mailboxes in the next two months. -Healy Communications

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market