SuperCoups Launches Consumer-Driven Re-Branding Initiative

March 28, 2001 1 min read

Avon, Massachusetts-After nearly 20 years in business, SuperCoups announced its first-ever corporate re-branding campaign, beginning with the rollout of a new consumer-focused envelope and logo design. A subsidiary of ADVO Inc., SuperCoups centered its new branding initiative around a consumer research study that tested new colors, logos and envelope designs against other co-op advertising envelopes and SuperCoups' former design.

"A critical factor in effectively reshaping SuperCoups' identity was to analyze consumer response to our product and determine what changes we should make," said Phil Mettra, SuperCoups vice president of marketing. "In addition to updating the blue-marble look, our primary goal was to test new design concepts against other envelope products in an effort to boost consumer awareness and response."

To conduct the research, SuperCoups commissioned Mercer Island, Washington-based Hardwick Research to gather feedback from more than 400 American consumers. The survey data was collected during the fall of 2000 in four targeted cities: Phoenix, Arizona; Wayne, New Jersey; The Woodlands, Texas, and Salt Lake City. Consumers responded to questions about coupon awareness and usage, branding/image and envelope design/color preference.

The new SuperCoups envelope will hit mailboxes in the next two months. -Healy Communications