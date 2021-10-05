Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 5th

CSTE, BGSF, FGBI, and JEF made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on October 5, 2021

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 5th:

Caesarstone Ltd. CSTE: This company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.75%, compared with the industry average 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.18%.

 

BGSF, Inc. BGSF: This company that provides workforce solutions and placement services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.82%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.47%.

 

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. FGBI: This company that provides commercial banking services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.15%, compared with the industry average of 1.96%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.21%.

 

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. JEF: This company that engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.63%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.26%.

 

