Delta (DAL) to Initiate New Services From Boston in 2022

Delta Air Lines DAL recently announced a major service expansion out of Boston, MA for 2022. The airline is set to introduce five new routes next summer.



The airline will launch new nonstop service to Tel Aviv and Athens from Boston, complementing its existing flights to Amsterdam and Rome. It will also build on the airline’s returning pre-pandemic service to Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London and Paris.



The Tel Aviv and Athens services, which will be operational three times a week, are set to begin from May 26 and May 27, respectively. While the company will operate the Boston-Athens route on the Airbus A330-300 aircraft, it will operate the Tel Aviv route on the A330-900 aircraft. With these jets, customers can choose from lie-flat beds in Delta One (A330-300) or Delta One Suites (A330-900), Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin.

- Zacks

On the domestic front, Delta will introduce services to Baltimore, MD; Denver, CO and San Diego, CA. These services are set to commence from Jul 11. The Baltimore flights will operate five times per day on an Embraer 175 aircraft, offering customers the luxury of 12 First Class, 20 Comfort+ and 44 Main Cabin seats with full-sized overhead bins and no middle seats.



The Denver and San Diego flights will be operational daily. The Denver route will be operated on a 180-seat Boeing 737-900 jet, while the San Diego route will be operated on a 160-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft. With these jets, customers can enjoy high speed Wi-Fi and premium seat-back entertainment options.



Delta expects to operate up to 160 daily nonstop flights to 55 destinations from Boston next summer. This reflects a more than 20% increase in capacity from the pre-pandemic height in October 2019.



Effective Oct 10, 2021, Delta will launch a daily service to Charlotte and Dallas/Fort Worth.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Delta carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked in the broader Transportation sector are Copa Holdings CPA, ArcBest Corporation ARCB and Herc Holdings HRI. While ArcBest and Herc Holdings sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Copa Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Copa Holdings, ArcBest and Herc Holdings have rallied more than 64%, 100% and 200% in a year’s time, respectively.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA): Free Stock Analysis Report



ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research