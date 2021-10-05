Accuray's (ARAY) Radiotherapy Technologies Adopted by Unicancer

Accuray Incorporated ARAY recently announced that Unicancer has chosen three Radixact Systems with the ClearRT helical fan-beam kVCT imaging and Synchrony real-time delivery adaptation technologies. Unicancer selected the aforementioned technologies to advance its goal of offering personalized care to every cancer patient.



It is worth mentioning that Unicancer is the only French hospital network committed 100% to the treatment of cancer. Interestingly, above 30 Accuray TomoTherapy and CyberKnife platform systems are presently in use at Unicancer – the largest network of all-inclusive cancer centers in Europe.



This announcement is likely to provide a further boost to Accuray’s already growing product adoption.

More on the News

Per management at Accuray, Unicancer is one of its largest customers and their recent selection of Accuray’s proprietary radiotherapy technologies supports the French hospital network’s objective in investing in new technology.

With the adoption of these innovative technologies, Unicancer can ensure that their cancer patients benefit from the most advanced and accurate technologies available.



With the increase in product adoption, Accuray is likely to be part of delivering more precise and effective patient care with respect to cancer.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global radiation oncology market was worth $6.8 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7% from 2021 to 2028. Rising prevalence of cancer, increase in adoption of radiotherapy in cancer treatment and technological advancements in radiotherapy equipment are some of the primary factors driving this market’s growth. Hence, this announcement is a well-timed one for Accuray.

Recent Developments

In September, the company revealed that the Nagoya City University Hospital in Aichi has treated the first cancer patient in Japan utilizing the Radixact System with ClearRT helical fan-beam kVCT imaging.



Again, in the same month, Accuray announced that its CyberKnife robotic radiotherapy platform has been indicated to be superior to conventional linear accelerators, according to latest data from the Prostate Advances in Comparative Evidence (“PACE”) trial. The trial results demonstrate that CyberKnife can aid in reducing the incidence of late grade two or higher bladder toxicity related to prostate cancer stereotactic body radiation therapy (“SBRT”) treatments.

Price Performance

Shares of the Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have gained 50.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 12.8%.

