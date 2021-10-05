Are Investors Undervaluing M/I Homes (MHO) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is M/I Homes (MHO). MHO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.94. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.68. Over the past year, MHO's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.28 and as low as 3.94, with a median of 6.58.

Another notable valuation metric for MHO is its P/B ratio of 1.16. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. MHO's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.45. Over the past year, MHO's P/B has been as high as 1.59 and as low as 0.99, with a median of 1.21.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. MHO has a P/S ratio of 0.49. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.69.

Finally, our model also underscores that MHO has a P/CF ratio of 4.79. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.54. Over the past year, MHO's P/CF has been as high as 7.05 and as low as 4.48, with a median of 5.87.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that M/I Homes is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MHO feels like a great value stock at the moment.

