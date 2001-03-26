My Queue

Putting Your Marketing Plan On Paper

The only way to determine if you're following your plan is to get it in writing.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When it comes to successful marketing, you've got to put it in writing. Writing things down serves two purposes: It forces you to flesh out your ideas and it serves as a reminder. Write down everything you need to do to keep your customers happy. Don't forget to include a budget, a time line and measurement system. Check your time line every week so you don't fall behind. Be referring back to your marketing plan on a regular basis, you'll be able to correct small snafus before they become major problems, and you won't let any of those great marketing ideas fall by the wayside.

