Should You Bribe Your Customers?

Don't worry--here's the legal way to generate more business.

March 27, 2001 1 min read

Free gifts like T-shirts, caps, coffee mugs, scratch pads and mouse pads can be really effective. Giving these away can generate leads, boost store traffic and increase awareness of your business.

When considering free gifts, first figure out whom you want to reach and how much money you have to spend. Then focus on the gift and the message you want to print on it.

Are freebies worth it? Experts say 40 percent of recipients remember the name of the company that sent the gift and about one-third still use the gift six months later. And best yet, free gifts can increase your average order by 300 percent.



