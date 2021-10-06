With A Mission To Empower Its Clients To Grow And Thrive, UAE-Based Financial Services Company ICICB Group Is Growing From Strength To Strength

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Founded in 2019, ICICB Group is a UAE-based financial services company headquartered in Dubai and with a vast network of more than 114 branches and offices located in 26 countries. With owner and CEO Mousa Naser Zaki Said Al Bawab at its helm, the company’s mission is to help its clients understand and adapt to the monumental changes that are underway as a result of the ongoing digital transformation in the world today. This is what informs ICICB Group’s ethos as an enterprise- as Al Bawab puts it, it’s all about “creating the best for our clients, and empowering them to grow and thrive.”

ICICB Group Mousa Naser Zaki Said Al Bawab, owner and CEO, ICICB Group

With the use of a dual-pronged approach of deploying new technologies and integrating innovative processes to formulate sustainable solutions, Al Bawab explains that ICICB Group aims to deliver added-value solutions to its clients in the tech ecosystem. This also offers a perspective into why the company has chosen to sponsor Entrepreneur Middle East’s Tech Innovation Awards 2021, with Al Bawab saying, “We consider it our duty to support the private sector where we operate, to encourage the development and adoption of new technologies, and to make it known that we are present and visible in the business and IT industry.”

But it’s safe to say that the company has already made its presence felt in the global tech landscape. “Despite the turbulent markets, ICICB Group has emerged as one of the world's fastest growing multinational investment holding companies, posting a profit of US$800 million in 2020,” Al Bawab says. “The value of the ICICB ecosystem has now surpassed $2.6 billion, and the asset management holding company currently has $10 billion in assets under management.”

In conclusion, when asked about the road ahead for the company, Al Bawab confirms that the company is thinking big when it comes to its future. “ICICB Group is moving ahead with the provision of new products and services by fully harnessing the knowledge, experiences, and networks of each company under the Group,” he reveals. “In asset management consulting for individual clients, ICICB Group is working to offer new products and services and marketing that leverages artificial intelligence and alliances with non-Group companies. Furthermore, we are also working to renew our customer relationship management system, so that messages can be linked across multiple channels such as the internet, smartphones, branches, and call centers.”

