10 years have passed since the death of Steve Jobs and Apple continues to grow enormously

Steve Jobs was a visionary who represented the main creative force of the technological titan Apple from his creation in a garage in 1976 until his death in 2011 as a result of a respiratory arrest derived from the metastases of a pancreatic cancer that had been diagnosed eight years before.

Depositphotos.com

Tomorrow marks the 10th anniversary of the death of the co-founder of Apple and it is impossible not to remember his trajectory and relevance in the technological world with the launch of products such as the iPhone and iPad. Since his death, products like the Apple Watch or AirPods have made a satisfying impact on the technology market, but nothing like the paradigm shift that occurred when Jobs was still alive.

Apple, the technology giant of recent years

Months before Jobs passed away on October 5, 2011, Tim Cook relieved the Apple co-founder as CEO. With him at the helm of the company, Apple continued to gain value on the stock market until in 2018 it became the first American company to reach a trillion dollars. With the health crisis that we face, and continue to face, this number was doubled. Well, last year, Apple topped $ 2 trillion.

Phones continue to represent Apple's greatest strength to this day since, according to the most recent results, they represent 54% of the company's revenues. In this figure, the vision and strategy that Cook has behind the helm of the company is palpable, improving and reinforcing the products that Jobs left for history, the iPhone being the most popular of these.

Tim Cook's strategy seems to charm consumers and Wall Street as Apple was worth $ 350 billion ten years ago during Jobs' tenure and today it is worth just over $ 2.358 trillion. In addition, financial experts predict that Apple will be worth three trillion within six to nine months.