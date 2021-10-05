ArcelorMittal (MT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ArcelorMittal (MT) closed at $29.02, marking a +1.01% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%.

- Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 14.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 8.25%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MT as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect MT to post earnings of $4.63 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3186.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $22.3 billion, up 68.08% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.15 per share and revenue of $76.57 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1807.79% and +43.74%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.7% higher. MT is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, MT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.34, which means MT is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that MT has a PEG ratio of 1.43. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ArcelorMittal (MT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.