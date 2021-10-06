Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Qapita, provider of equity management SaaS solutions on Wednesday announced it has raised a Series A round of $15 million. This round is co-led by East Ventures (Growth Fund) and Vulcan Capital, with participation from NYCA and other existing investors including MassMutual Ventures, Endiya Partners. Several existing angel investors across India, Singapore, and Indonesia including Alto Partners, partners of the Northstar Group, K3 Ventures, Mission Holdings, Anjali Bansal (Avaana Capital), and Sujeet Kumar (Udaan) invested in this round.

Qapita

Qapita has previously raised $7.25 million in earlier rounds of funding.

“We are in some of the fastest-growing private markets in the world. It is an incredible time to build an operating system and transaction rails for private company ownership in this region. This is about leveraging tech to enhance transparency, access, efficiency, and liquidity in private markets. Team Qapita is full of gratitude to our investors, partners, and well-wishers in joining us on this quest,” said Ravi Ravulaparthi, chief executive officer and co-founder, Qapita.

With the proceeds from this round, Qapita plans to add more products to its platform that will not only provide solutions for private companies and startups but also to investors, shareholders and employees. Qapita also plans to facilitate liquidity solutions via a digital marketplace enabling transactions for companies between their investors and employee stakeholders. With this latest round, Qapita will amplify its client base across Singapore, Indonesia, and India.

“East Ventures is excited to double down its investment in Qapita to build an operating system for private markets in this region. This platform can become the connective tissue between private companies, their employees, shareholders, and investors on all equity-related matters. The start-up ecosystem in Indonesia and the broader region is growing at a rapid pace. We are happy to accelerate the mission of Team Qapita in capturing this opportunity, starting with the support of our seed fund and continuing with the growth fund,” shared WillsonCuaca, co-founder and managing partner, East Ventures.

"India and the entire South-East Asia region already have a very vibrant startup ecosystem that is going to grow exponentially in the next few years with large capital inflows. Ravi, Lakshman, and Vamsee are mission-focused as a team. Endiya Partners firmly believes Qapita with their comprehensive liquidity solution suite for private, high-growth companies will be the platform of choice,” added Sateesh Andra, managing director, Endiya Partners.

Qapita expects the value of private securities in this region to exceed $1.0-1.5 trillion (with 200-250 unicorns) in the next few years and that scalable digital solution will be critical for such an ecosystem to thrive. Qapita’s equity management software solves pain points relating to HR (ESOP), finance, and fundraising for private companies, investors, shareholders, and employees. Its marketplace will enable secondary transactions for these stakeholders. Qapita estimates that more than $150 billion of equity will need liquidity solutions.