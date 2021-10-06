Abiomed (ABMD) Stock Jumps 5.9%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Abiomed (ABMD) shares rallied 5.9% in the last trading session to close at $332.47. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 15.8% loss over the past four weeks.

Abiomed witnessed solid price appreciation following Jefferies’ mention of a survey (of 50 high-volume interventional cardiology and heart surgery sites) that demonstrates the benefits of the company’s latest form of Impella heart pump. In August, the FDA granted breakthrough device designation to Abiomed’s Impella ECP expandable percutaneous heart pump.

This maker of heart devices is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -3%. Revenues are expected to be $248.43 million, up 18.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Abiomed, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ABMD going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

