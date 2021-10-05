This Catalyst Is a Major Reason to Buy Cryptos Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The stock market is coming off its worst month since the Covid-19 crash in March 2020, and October isn’t off to a much better start with the S&P 500 shedding 1.3% Monday.

Yes, things are ugly on Wall Street right now… and when things get ugly, folks look for someone to blame.

That scapegoat is the Federal Reserve.

Long story short, the Fed threw the kitchen sink at the U.S. economy when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, and now – as the economy has recovered from its depths and is actually thriving – they’re planning on removing some of those Covid-induced accommodative monetary policies.

But the stock market has grown addicted to “easy money,” so Wall Street’s throwing a fit in response to the Fed threatening to turn off the monetary drip.

Net net, the Fed is killing the stock market right now.

But guess what? While stock investors are freaking out, the Fed’s actions are boosting the cryptocurrency market.

Do me a favor. Go take a look at the price of Bitcoin right now… It’s up 17% over the past five days, while the S&P 500 is off 2%. That’s a 19-percentage-point spread in performance between cryptos and stocks over the past five days alone – and it’s all because of the Fed.

While the Fed is threatening to tighten monetary policy (which is hurting stocks), they are also not at all threatening to crack down on Bitcoin (which is boosting cryptos).

Fed Board Chair Jerome Powell was asked at a Congressional hearing last Thursday if he would ban or limit cryptos, like what China has done in recent weeks and in line with harsh rhetoric from Gary Gensler, the chairman of the SEC.

Many expected Powell to sound the alarm on cryptos like China and Gensler.

But he didn’t – instead, Powell simply said he had “no intention to ban them.” After those remarks, it was off to the races for Bitcoin and alt coins.

Indeed, since those remarks, Bitcoin prices have risen more than 15%.

So… why does all this matter?

Because, as we’ve told you before, the Federal Reserve are the masters of the financial universe. They dictate the near-term trajectory of asset prices. And right now, they’re dictating the prices of stocks lower, and the prices of cryptos higher.

To that extent, the smart move right now is to get bullish on cryptos .

Not to mention, the fundamental news flow is great.

The popular social media app TikTok just launched NFTs. Twitter just added Bitcoin tipping. Buy Now, Pay Later leader Affirm is launching a whole suite of new crypto products, including offering customers the ability to invest in cryptos.

Down in Miami, they’ve launched a thing called MiamiCoin which essentially allows folks to buy a crypto, stake it, and share the profits of that staking with the city in a 70/30 split – instead of paying taxes. Visa is reportedly working on an interoperable hub that will allow for cross-chain transactions and transfers, something we see as a huge trend in the crypto markets right now that will help increase ease-of-use and lower barriers to entry.

Switzerland just launched its first crypto fund. Ukraine just passed legislation to legalize cryptos.

There is too much good news here to ignore, folks. At this point in time, you have to be invested in cryptos.

