Entrepreneur! Today starts the VictoriaFest, the event to take your business to the next level

Entrepreneur! Today is the day that business experts will help you take your business to the next level.

VictoriaFest

This Wednesday, August 6, the VictoriaFest will be held, a completely free virtual experience of Victoria147 in which you can learn about the most relevant ideas of entrepreneurship in Spanish-speaking, create community and enjoy conferences and reflections, which invite you to transform challenges into successes.

"Entrepreneurship has its genderless complexities. But women entrepreneurs have limiting beliefs that are built from an unconscious that sometimes we build without realizing it. They are precisely the ones that create the impostor syndrome, the ones that cause us to be super at the time of pitching. realistic or conservative instead of thinking about 'why yes', "said Ana Victoria García, founder of VictoriaFest, in an interview with Entrepreneur en Español.

From 9 in the morning to 7 at night you will have access to talks and workshops that will help you transform challenges into opportunities with business women and men in a space for learning, discussion and growth.

In the 2021 edition, Ana Victoria García , founder of Victoria147; Arturo Elías Ayub , Mexican businessman and CEO of the Telmex Foundation; Marco Antonio Regil , television host, lecturer and writer; Diego Barrazas , host and creator of the Dementes podcast; among other guests.

"It is an event where you are going to have inspirational talks, business talks, workshops, conversations, the possibility for all attendees to connect with each other because what we are looking for is that those who attend have training and connections. It is going to be a very well destined day for female entrepreneurs, "said Victoria García.

Victoria147 is the first business academy for women in Mexico specialized in business courses and programs for entrepreneurs and businesswomen who want to launch, grow or expand their companies. Victoria147 currently has face-to-face and online programs that have made it possible to impact more than 10,000 female entrepreneurs in Mexico, Argentina and Colombia, among other countries.

To know the agenda and register at VictoriaFest free of charge, enter the following link .