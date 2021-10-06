Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
4 Cosmetics Stocks Looking Good on Favorable Demand Trends

The Zacks Cosmetics industry gains on higher demand amid consumers' increased outdoor movement. Such trends along with product launches are aiding companies like Estee Lauder (EL), Coty (COTY), Helen of...

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

The Zacks Cosmetics industry is gaining from improved demand for makeup products amid consumers’ increased outdoor movement and socialization. Companies are also seeing higher demand for skin care and personal care products as consumers incline toward self-care. Such upsides along with prudent product launches and digitization have been favoring companies such as The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. EL, Coty Inc. COTY. Helen of Troy Limited HELE and Inter Parfums, Inc. IPAR.



However, pandemic-related issues such as a disrupted travel retail network and supply-chain constraints are headwinds. Increased spending on advertising and promotion to battle industry competition has been a threat to margins.

