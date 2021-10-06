Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 6th
GPI, ARCB, SIG, and SONO made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on October 6, 2021.
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 6th:
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. GPI: This company that sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
Group 1 Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
ArcBest Corporation ARCB: This company that provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus
ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote
ArcBest Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.44, compared with 0.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
ArcBest Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
ArcBest Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | ArcBest Corporation Quote
Signet Jewelers Limited SIG: This company that engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.3% over the last 60 days.
Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus
Signet Jewelers Limited price-consensus-chart | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote
Signet Jewelers has a PEG ratio of 1.20, compared with 2.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Signet Jewelers Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)
Signet Jewelers Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote
Sonos, Inc. SONO: This company that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.6% over the last 60 days.
Sonos, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sonos, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sonos, Inc. Quote
Sonos has a PEG ratio of 0.64, compared with 0.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Sonos, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Sonos, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Sonos, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence
This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.See 6 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Sonos, Inc. (SONO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): Free Stock Analysis Report
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research