Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 6th

GPI, ARCB, SIG, and SONO made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on October 6, 2021.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 6th:

- Zacks

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. GPI: This company that sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Group 1 Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

ArcBest Corporation ARCB: This company that provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

 

ArcBest Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.44, compared with 0.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

ArcBest Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

ArcBest Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

ArcBest Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | ArcBest Corporation Quote

 

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG: This company that engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Signet Jewelers has a PEG ratio of 1.20, compared with 2.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Sonos, Inc. SONO: This company that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Sonos, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sonos, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sonos, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sonos, Inc. Quote

 

Sonos has a PEG ratio of 0.64, compared with 0.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Sonos, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sonos, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sonos, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Sonos, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 6 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Sonos, Inc. (SONO): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Boosts Underwriting With Buyout

Stocks

4 Cosmetics Stocks Looking Good on Favorable Demand Trends

Vidya Nair

Stocks

Strength Seen in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT): Can Its 9.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Wendy's Partners With the Kellogg Company to Turn Its Beloved Frosty Into a Cereal

Entrepreneur Staff
Main Street Entrepreneur

How this Founder and 'Shark Tank' Veteran is Fighting to Create a More Inclusive Coffee Category

Mita Mallick

Mita Mallick

News and Trends

The Jonas Brothers Just Launched an Artisanal Popcorn Brand, Now Available for Nationwide Delivery

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Read More