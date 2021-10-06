Company News for Oct 6, 2021

PepsiCo Inc.’s PEP shares rose 0.6% after the company reported fiscal third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.79, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73.

Johnson & Johnson’s JNJ shares were up 0.2% after the company submitted an amendment to the FDA related to the emergency authorization of a booster shot for its COVID-19 vaccine.

Shares of Ocugen Inc. OCGN gained 2.7% after the company entered into a Development and Commercial Supply Agreement with Bharat Biotech for COVAXIN clinical trial materials.

Shares of SunPower Corp. SPWR fell 1.8% after the company acquired Blue Raven Solar for $165 million in cash.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

- Zacks

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Free Stock Analysis Report



PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP): Free Stock Analysis Report



SunPower Corporation (SPWR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research