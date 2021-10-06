Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Company News for Oct 6, 2021

Companies in The News Are: PEP, JNJ, OCGN, SPWR.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks
  • PepsiCo Inc.’s PEP shares rose 0.6% after the company reported fiscal third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.79, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73.
  • Johnson & Johnson’s JNJ shares were up 0.2% after the company submitted an amendment to the FDA related to the emergency authorization of a booster shot for its COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Shares of Ocugen Inc. OCGN gained 2.7% after the company entered into a Development and Commercial Supply Agreement with Bharat Biotech for COVAXIN clinical trial materials.
  • Shares of SunPower Corp. SPWR fell 1.8% after the company acquired Blue Raven Solar for $165 million in cash.


Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

- Zacks

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 6 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

SunPower Corporation (SPWR): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Boosts Underwriting With Buyout

Stocks

4 Cosmetics Stocks Looking Good on Favorable Demand Trends

Vidya Nair

Stocks

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 6th

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Wendy's Partners With the Kellogg Company to Turn Its Beloved Frosty Into a Cereal

Entrepreneur Staff
Main Street Entrepreneur

How this Founder and 'Shark Tank' Veteran is Fighting to Create a More Inclusive Coffee Category

Mita Mallick

Mita Mallick

News and Trends

The Jonas Brothers Just Launched an Artisanal Popcorn Brand, Now Available for Nationwide Delivery

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Read More