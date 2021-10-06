These Are The Ten Biggest Cryptocurrencies On Solana Ecosystem

The Solana Ecosystem is known to be a high-performance blockchain that provides block explorer and network performance. This ecosystem is growing popular among developers for being a fast, secure and censorship-resistant blockchain that offers an open infrastructure for global adoption. This ecosystem offers about 250 services, including analytics, tools, wallets, exchange, investment funds, cryptocurrency apps, and more. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest cryptocurrencies on the Solana Ecosystem.

Ten Biggest Cryptocurrencies On Solana Ecosystem

We have used the market cap data (as of Oct. 6) from coinmarketcap.com to rank the ten biggest cryptocurrencies on the Solana Ecosystem. Following are the ten biggest cryptocurrencies on the Solana Ecosystem:

Audius (AUDIO)

It is a decentralized music-sharing and streaming protocol. Audius enables direct transactions between listeners and creators. So, in a way, it allows anyone to share, stream and monetize audio content. AUDIO has a market cap of more than $853 million and is presently trading over $2.10. It is down over 9% in the last seven days and has an all-time high of $4.99 (March 2021).

Serum (SRM)

It is a decentralized exchange (DEX) and ecosystem that supports DeFi (decentralized finance) with phenomenal speed and low transaction costs. Its native token SRM allows users to get discounts on protocol fees and voting rights. SRM has a market cap of more than $1,052 million and is presently trading over $7.90. It is down over 8% in the last seven days and has an all-time high of $13.72 (September 2021).

Ren (REN)

Founded in 2017, it is an open protocol that offers interoperability and liquidity between different blockchain platforms. Its native token REN works as a bond for those running nodes, which power RenVM. REN has a market cap of more than $1,122 million and is presently trading over $1.10. It is down over 12% in the last seven days and has an all-time high of $1.83 (February 2021).

Arweave (AR)

Officially launched in June 2018, it is a decentralized storage network that manages a platform offering indefinite storage of data. It was initially announced as Archain in August 2017, but was rebranded to Arweave in February 2018. Arweave has a market cap of more than $1,648 million and is presently trading over $52.20. It is down over 7% in the last seven days and has an all-time high of $74.03 (September 2021).

Waves (WAVES)

Launched in June 2016, it is a multi-purpose blockchain platform that supports several use cases, including smart contracts and DApps (decentralized applications). Its native token WAVES is used for standard payments. WAVES has a market cap of more than $2,790 million and is presently trading over $26.50. It is down over 7% in the last seven days and has an all-time high of $41.33 (May 2021).

The Graph (GRT)

It is primarily an indexing protocol to query the data for networks, including Ethereum and IPFS. Anyone can create and publish open APIs to query or retrieve blockchain data. These APIs are popularly called subgraphs. GRT has a market cap of more than $3,306 million and is presently trading over $ 0.715. It is down over 8% in the last seven days and has an all-time high of $2.88 (Feb 2021).

Chainlink (LINK)

Founded in 2017, it is a blockchain abstraction layer that supports universally connected smart contracts. It is among the first to allow the integration of off-chain data into smart contracts. LINK has a market cap of more than $11,684 million and is presently trading over $25.70. It is down over 5% in the last seven days and has an all-time high of $52.88 (May 2021).

Terra (LUNA)

Launched in April 2019, it is a blockchain protocol that uses fiat-pegged stablecoins to support the payments systems. Its native token LUNA helps to stabilize the price of the related stablecoins, as well as allow holders to vote on governance proposals. LUNA has a market cap of more than $16,918 million and is presently trading over $41.90. It is down over 8% in the last seven days and has an all-time high of $49.45 (October 2021).

Solana (SOL)

Launched in March 2020, it is an open source project that uses blockchain’s permissionless feature to offer DeFi (decentralized finance) solutions. Solana aims to improve scalability. SOL has a market cap of more than $46,007 million and is presently trading over $153. It is down over 8% in the last seven days and has an all-time high of $214.96 (September 2021).

Tether (USDT)

Launched in July 2014, it is a stablecoin that is pegged to the USD. Similar to other stablecoins, Tether also aims to bring together the stable value of the USD and the unrestricted nature of cryptocurrencies. USDT has a market cap of more than $68,080 million and is presently trading at $1. It is down almost 1% in the last seven days.