PERI or BCOV: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Internet - Content stocks have likely encountered both Perion Network (PERI) and Brightcove (BCOV). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

- Zacks

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, Perion Network has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Brightcove has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that PERI is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

PERI currently has a forward P/E ratio of 30.53, while BCOV has a forward P/E of 32.90. We also note that PERI has a PEG ratio of 2.04. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. BCOV currently has a PEG ratio of 2.19.

Another notable valuation metric for PERI is its P/B ratio of 2.59. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, BCOV has a P/B of 5.08.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to PERI's Value grade of B and BCOV's Value grade of C.

PERI is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that PERI is likely the superior value option right now.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Perion Network Ltd (PERI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Brightcove Inc. (BCOV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.