Amazon (AMZN) Boosts Retail Reach in U.K. With 4-star Store

Amazon AMZN is making every effort to strengthen its position in the retail sector of the United Kingdom.



The company reportedly opened its 4-star store near Dartford, Kent, located at the Bluewater shopping center, which marks its first general store in the United Kingdom. This testifies the above-mentioned fact.



The Amazon 4-star store leverages the company’s huge customer shopping data from its e-commerce platform. Owing to this, the 4-star stores stock four-star or beyond rated products across various categories.



The underlined store stocks books, technology items and toys among others. Customers will get access to the products, which are popular amongst the online shoppers offline.

Benefits of the Move

The latest move expands the company’s brick-and-mortar presence in the United Kingdom, which in turn, is likely to aid it in reaching out to the customers who still prefer to shop in-store.



This will also aid the company in delivering an enhanced shopping experience by selling quality and best-rated products. Further, the shoppers will be able to check the products in person before buying the same.



Buoyed by these factors, the company will be able to attract shoppers to its new store, thus expanding its offline customer base. Moreover, the opening of the new 4-star store is likely to strengthen the Prime subscriber base, which will not only boost Amazon’s offline sales but also online, courtesy of customer-friendly offers and fast-delivery services.



Evidently, this will drive the company’s top line.

Amazon in U.K.

Apart from the latest move, the company opened its first Amazon Fresh store with the ‘just walk out’ technology in London in the beginning of this year. The store stocks several grocery products from various brands. The company provides cashierless shopping experience to its customers via this store.



Further, the company’s partnership with the British clothing store Next plc to offer parcel collection option to its U.K. customers remains noteworthy.



We note that Amazon has Internet-equipped counters at the Next stores from where customers can collect their packaged parcels. To facilitate this, the company delivers several orders placed by the U.K. customers to its Next stores.



We believe, all these endeavors are expected to continue aiding Amazon in rapidly penetrating into the booming market of the United Kingdom.

