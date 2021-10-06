Top Stock Reports for Walmart, Intel & HSBC

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Walmart Inc. ( WMT ), Intel Corporation ( INTC ), and HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Walmart have modestly underperformed the Zacks Supermarkets industry over the past year (-1.6% vs. -0.6%), however, the company is likely to gain momentum in the near term backed by its strategic growth efforts and solid omnichannel capabilities.

The Zacks analyst believes that Walmart has been benefiting from a burgeoning demand for essential items due to the pandemic-induced increased at-home consumption. Walmart has been focusing on strengthening its delivery capabilities further, in a bid to boost e-commerce sales. This fueled the company’s performance in the second quarter, wherein earnings and sales rose year on year.

Intel shares have lost -17.5% in the last six months against the Zacks General Semiconductor industry’s gain of +13.9%. Declining average selling price (ASPs), stiff competition from ARM-based devices, and production delays pertaining to 7 nm ramp up remain as major headwinds for the company

The Zacks analyst, however, believes that Intel’s leading position in PC market, robust IoT & ADAS domains and a headway in process technology are likely to keep driving revenues in the near term. Improving demand from enterprise and government end-markets is expected to aid data center top-line growth.

Shares of HSBC have lost -3.3% over the past three months against the Zacks Foreign Banks industry’s gain of +0.2%. The company’s investments in China and the U.K. are likely to result in higher costs and hurt the bottom line.

The Zacks analyst, however, believes that a robust capital position and restructuring efforts will support its expansion efforts. The company's strong brand value and widespread network helps it attract clients. HSBC aims to continue identifying and removing low-return risk-weighted assets (RWAs), and expects to exceed its $100-billion gross RWA reduction target by the end of 2022.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Infosys Limited ( INFY ), Uber Technologies, Inc. ( UBER ) and Lam Research Corporation ( LRCX ).

