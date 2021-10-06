NortonLifeLock (NLOK) Launches AntiTrack to Protect Online Privacy

NortonLifeLock NLOK recently expanded its privacy offering by launching Norton AntiTrack. The recently-introduced privacy offering will help users protect their digital footprints.

- Zacks

AntiTrack is an app and extension to browser that prevent companies and websites from tracking online activities and collecting the personal data of users. Its other key features include tracker cookie blocking that blocks third parties from tracking online activities.

The app also enables faster webpage loading by blocking trackers and fingerprint technology. The tracking dashboard feature provides visibility and insights on third-party tracking attempts.

Darren Shou, head of technology at NortonLifeLock said, "As people spend more time online than ever before, we're seeing increasing interest in how to protect online privacy. Yet, despite many of the privacy tools available, most companies can still identify us via unique characteristics that create a fingerprint.”He further added, "With Norton AntiTrack, we're delivering new ways to help put control back in the hands of consumers so they can help protect their online privacy."

The newly-launched AntiTrack is currently available in the United States for Windows devices and supports Alphabet’s GOOGL Google Chrome, Mozilla FireFox and Microsoft MSFT Edge browsers. The price starts at $39.99 per for the existing customers and $49.99 for one device per year.

NortonLifeLock is making continuous efforts to attract individuals and enterprises by introducing various Internet security solutions.

The company has rolled out solutions, such as Norton 360 for Gamers, which promotes cybersecurity in the gaming space and Norton 360 with LifeLock for family, an all-in-one protection plan to help protect the whole family’s identities, devices and online privacy. It has also expanded its privacy offering by introducing the Privacy Monitor Assistant, which helps customers reclaim control over their personal information.

It has also launched the Norton Anti-virus software for small businesses that helps them secure and manage their information-driven businesses.

Additionally, in an effort to broaden its product portfolio and global reach, NortonLifeLock recently entered into an agreement to acquire the U.K.-based cybersecurity firm, Avast Plc, in a cash-and-stock deal. The merger agreement values Avast’s entire ordinary share capital between $8.1 billion and $8.6 billion, depending upon its shareholders’ elections.

The merger will combine two broad and complementary product portfolios, thereby helping NortonLifeLock in becoming a global leader in the consumer security software market. Avast primarily makes free and premium security software for desktop and mobile devices, while NortonLifeLock deals with consumer cyber safety. The acquisition of Avast will help NortonLifeLock enhance its product portfolio and customer base.

The new capabilities are likely to drive innovation in the company’s product portfolio, as well as bolster user acquisition and engagement on its platform, thereby aiding the top line.

Currently, NortonLifeLock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A better-ranked stock in the broader technology sector is NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, at present.

