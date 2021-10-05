Dogecoin Price Predictions: How High Can Elon Musk’s Puppy Take DOGE?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

One of the meme tokens that has taken the world by storm over the past year is Dogecoin (CCC: DOGE-USD ). This Shiba Inu-inspired token has given rise to the term meme token among many crypto enthusiasts. Accordingly, many investors may still be intrigued to know what the experts think in terms of Dogecoin price predictions from here.

Indeed, Dogecoin rose to prominence due in large part to Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) CEO Elon Musk. Via Musk’s tweets earlier this year, Dogecoin went on a parabolic surge, delivering investors returns of approximately 100x over the past year. For any asset class, that’s absolutely incredible.

Mr. Musk’s recent tweets surrounding his dog “Floki” have sent yet another meme token on an incredible run. Whether or not Musk is done pumping DOGE or not, this visibility appears to be good for dog-inspired cryptocurrencies.

Add to this the fact that a broad recovery in crypto prices is underway, and there’s reason to be bullish on meme tokens right now. Accordingly, let’s take a look at where the experts think DOGE could be headed from here.

Dogecoin Price Predictions

For context, DOGE currently trades at 26 cents per token at the time of writing.

CryptoNewsz suggests DOGE could hit the 90-cent to $1 level this year, should conditions remain bullish.

WalletInvestor provides one-year and five-year forecasts of 47 cents and $1.49, respectively, for DOGE.

CoinPriceForecast gives 2021, 2025 and 2028 price targets of 30 cents, 68 cents and 85 cents, respectively, for DOGE.

