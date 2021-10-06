Plug Power (PLUG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $24.60, marking a +0.94% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the alternative energy company had lost 9.07% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 8.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.

PLUG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PLUG to post earnings of -$0.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $150.04 million, up 40.24% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PLUG should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.96% lower within the past month. PLUG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

