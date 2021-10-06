Nutrien (NTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nutrien (NTR) closed at $68, marking a -0.47% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% gain on the day.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had gained 9.93% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 7.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NTR as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 1, 2021. In that report, analysts expect NTR to post earnings of $1.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 426.09%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.74 billion, up 36.5% from the year-ago period.

NTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5 per share and revenue of $25.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +177.78% and +20.69%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NTR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.37% higher. NTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, NTR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.67. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.67, which means NTR is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

It is also worth noting that NTR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NTR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Nutrien Ltd. (NTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.