Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $8.47, marking a -1.05% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 0.12% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 1.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NLY as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect NLY to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $410.15 million, down 8.31% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $1.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of 0% and +35.3%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NLY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, NLY is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.76. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.82.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.