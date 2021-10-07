Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

LetsVenture, startup investment marketplace on Thursday announced the launch of its new business entity –trica, a unified platform for equity management and private market investments. This new business entity has separately secured $3 million in a seed funding round from Accel, LC Nueva AIF*, Secocha Ventures; marquee angel investors Anupam Mittal of shaadi.com, Kunal Shah of CRED, Ashneer Grover of BharatPe, as well as family offices of Apurva Parekh of Pidilite, Rahul Talwar of the DLF Group and others.

The funds raised by trica will be used to build out the technology infrastructure stack for equity management for startups and investors, scale the product and grow the team.

trica is a LetsVenture company where NimeshKampani is the co-founder and chief executive officer and LetsVenture co-founders Shanti Mohan and Sanjay Jha are the head of the strategy and head of product, respectively. MyStartupEquity – a SaaS product for cap table and ESOP management has rebranded to trica equity; and trica capital will facilitate investments in the growth stage and pre-IPO companies from family offices, UHNIs, and funds (Indian and global). LetsVenture will function as it is and will continue to focus on angel investing and early-stage companies.

“In a short span of 15 months, we have 350 startups from India, Singapore, and the USA using our equity management SaaS product, including unicorns and pre-IPO companies like Delhivery, Infra Market, Pharmeasy, Zetwerk, and Mobikwik. Similarly, in the last year, the team has fulfilled exclusive investment mandates in over 20 growth-stage startups, pre-IPO companies, and venture funds from India and overseas. All of these were positive tailwinds for us to create a new unified technology platform and execute on the larger vision of truly powering India’s private markets,” commented Nimesh Kampani, co-founder and chief executive officer, trica.

“trica has been conceptualized out of LetsVenture's vision to build a transparent platform that democratizes private market investing. As a pioneer and market leader in the early-stage ecosystem, LetsVenture is a technology-first platform – we continue to leverage this DNA as we launch trica and its suite of products – trica capital and trica equity. With trica, we now aim to be the market leader in equity management, primary fundraising and liquidity solutions at the growth stage of the market, thereby becoming a one-stop-technology led full-stack platform for founders,” said Shanti Mohan, co-founder, and chief executive officer, LetsVenture

trica has also strengthened its leadership team by bringing in Pranav Mahajani, a former investment banker at ITI Capital and Siddhartha Sharma. Mahajani will head company relations at trica capital while Siddhartha will be heading the trica equity global SaaS business.

“We're excited to be an investor in trica: startups are becoming mainstream at an ever-faster pace, and just like the DEMAT moment for public markets, we believe we're at the right inflection point where private company owner needs to be managed and scaled digitally; that's exactly the mission that LetsVenture and trica have at their core. We think this is a global opportunity led by Indian tech and product talent,” shared Subrata Mitra, partner, Accel India.

“Over the last decade, more startups and unicorns have emerged in India than predicted and therefore the associated ecosystem has to develop dynamically as well. Entrepreneurs and investors these days are looking for one solution that caters to their needs and the market opportunity to provide these services are large,” added Sohil Chand, chief investment officer, LC Nueva AIF*.

India's domestic capital pool is expanding – reports suggest that over $65 billion will be invested in India by 2025 and $30 billion of this will come from Indian domestic capital itself. The technology startup space is leapfrogging with 30 of India's 65 unicorns getting created in 2021. trica sits at the centre of this universe with its equity management software, liquidity solutions and access to capital.