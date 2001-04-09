Spreading The Word About Your Business
If no one knows about your business, you're not going to grow anywhere. Here's how to start getting the word out.
Follow these simple tips for getting your business noticed:
- Use your business cards. Give your cards to everyone you meet-even if it's not a business situation. And make sure those cards accurately reflect your business's image.
- Join the right associations and organizations. Look for groups your prospects belong to, and concentrate your time there. And don't forget your industry trade group and local chamber of commerce.
- Develop an elevator introduction. You should be able to clearly describe what you do in 10 to 15 seconds. Practice until you get it right.
- Use testimonials. Nothing sells your business better than satisfied clients. Let them do the talking for you.