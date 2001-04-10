Fighting For Homebased Credibility

As a homebased business owner, getting the respect you deserve means getting out there and earning it.

April 10, 2001 1 min read

Even though the number of homebased business owners is growing, they're still fighting credibility problems with those people who equate a homebased business with a hobby. If that's your situation, make sure customers and others in the business community know that you're serious about what you do.

To gain respect in the business community, get out of the house-and get known. If you position yourself as a leader, you get more publicity. Taking a leadership role in your chamber of commerce, networking group or trade association ensures that your company's name shows up frequently on the organization's letterhead, press releases and anything else sent to the community.

One woman who runs her regional calendar service from her home happens to be a world-class civic volunteer. She's articulate and smart. She's willing to be a spokesperson for various causes and manages to fit everything in because of her homebased setup. She also keeps her ears open for other things going on or being planned, and that allows her to beef up her calendar.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips Guaranteed to Boost Your Business