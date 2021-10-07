The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walmart, Intel, HSBC, Uber and Lam Research

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 7, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Walmart Inc. WMT, Intel Corporation INTC, HSBC Holdings plc HSBC, Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER and Lam Research Corporation LRCX.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Walmart, Intel and HSBC

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Walmart, Intel, and HSBC. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here

Shares of Walmart have modestly underperformed the Zacks Supermarkets industry over the past year (-1.6% vs. -0.6%), however, the company is likely to gain momentum in the near term backed by its strategic growth efforts and solid omnichannel capabilities.

The Zacks analyst believes that Walmart has been benefiting from a burgeoning demand for essential items due to the pandemic-induced increased at-home consumption. Walmart has been focusing on strengthening its delivery capabilities further, in a bid to boost e-commerce sales. This fueled the company’s performance in the second quarter, wherein earnings and sales rose year on year.

You can read the full research report on Walmart here

Intel shares have lost -17.5% in the last six months against the Zacks General Semiconductor industry’s gain of +13.9%. Declining average selling price (ASPs), stiff competition from ARM-based devices, and production delays pertaining to 7 nm ramp up remain as major headwinds for the company

The Zacks analyst, however, believes that Intel’s leading position in the PC market, robust IoT & ADAS domains and a headway in process technology are likely to keep driving revenues in the near term. Improving demand from enterprise and government end-markets is expected to aid data center top-line growth.

You can read the full research report on Intel here

Shares of HSBC have lost -3.3% over the past three months against the Zacks Foreign Banks industry’s gain of +0.2%. The company’s investments in China and the U.K. are likely to result in higher costs and hurt the bottom line.

The Zacks analyst, however, believes that a robust capital position and restructuring efforts will support its expansion efforts. The company's strong brand value and widespread network helps it attract clients. HSBC aims to continue identifying and removing low-return risk-weighted assets (RWAs), and expects to exceed its $100-billion gross RWA reduction target by the end of 2022.

You can read the full research report on HSBC here

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Uber and Lam Research.

