3 Hartford Mutual Funds for Stupendous Returns

Below we share with you three top-ranked Hartford mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is a renowned insurance company in the United States. The company believes that “human-centric investing can create solutions and advisor tools that not only strengthen bottom lines but [also] strengthen advisor-client relationships by helping investors better realize their true-life goals.”

Hartford Funds — a segment of Hartford Financial Services — had total assets of $153.8 billion under management as of Jun 30, 2021 (excluding affiliated funds of funds). The company manages more than 50 mutual funds across a wide range of styles and asset classes.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities Fund Class A HHMAX aims to provide current income that is generally exempt from federal income taxes and long-term total return. The fund invests the majority of its assets in municipal securities, and up to 35% of its net assets may be invested in non-investment grade municipal securities. HHMAX has three-year annualized returns of 4.6%.

Timothy D. Haney has been the fund manager of HHMAX since 2012.

Hartford Global Impact Fund Class A HGXAX aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests in equity securities of issuers located throughout the world that include non-dollar securities as well as securities of issuers from emerging markets. HGXAX has three-year annualized returns of 17.1%.

As of the end of August 2021, HGXAX held 79 issues, with 2.62% of its assets invested in Agilent Technologies Inc.

Hartford Core Equity Fund Class R5 HGITX aims for capital appreciation by investing the majority of its assets in common stocks. It maintains a widely diversified portfolio and across a broad range of market capitalizations. The fund, however, focuses on large capitalization companies with market capitalizations similar to those in the S&P 500 Index. HGITX has three-year annualized returns of 18.3%.

HGITX has an expense ratio of 0.48% as compared with the category average of 0.84%.

