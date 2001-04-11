Finding New Leads

Is your business in a sales slump? Here's how to find some hot prospects.

April 11, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If sales have slowed and you're scrambling for new customers, the fastest way to find them is to target past customers and ask them to refer you to their colleagues. Or, when relevant, let your nonbusiness acquaintances know what you do. Can you do business with someone at the gym or the PTA? You'll never know if you don't ask.

Try forming your own board of advisors. Your lawyer, insurance agent or banker can supply you with good advice as well as a steady source of leads. Or how about a blast from the past? Check out your old high school and college yearbooks, or contact people you used to work for or socialize with.