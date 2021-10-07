These Are The Ten Top Stock Holdings Of Daniel Loeb

Daniel Loeb (full name Daniel Seth Loeb) is a billionaire and hedge fund manager. In 1995, Loeb founded Third Point, a New York-based hedge fund, which manages about $19 billion in assets. He is known for launching activist campaigns against companies in several industries, including Yahoo!, Sony, and more. Loeb has an economics degree from Columbia University. Let’s take a look at the ten top stock holdings of Daniel Loeb.

We have referred to the latest 13F filing (June 30, 2021) to come up with the ten top stock holdings of Daniel Loeb. Following are the ten top stock holdings of Daniel Loeb:

Amazon.com

Founded in 1994, this company offers online retail shopping services, hardware, as well as web services. Loeb owns 145,000 shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), having a value of more than $502 million. Amazon accounts for 2.92% of Loeb’s portfolio. The stock is up almost 1% YTD but is down over 12% in the last three months. The company has its headquarters in Seattle, Wash. and is currently trading over $3,304.

Paysafe

Founded in 1996, this company offers online payment solutions. Loeb owns 41,500,000 shares of Paysafe Ltd (NYSE:PSFE), having a value of more than $502 million. Paysafe accounts for 2.94% of Loeb’s portfolio. The stock is down more than 50% YTD and over 35% in the last three months. The company has its headquarters in London, and is currently trading over $7.

Intuit

Founded in 1983, this company offers business and financial management solutions. Loeb owns 1,100,000 shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), having a value of more than $539 million. Intuit accounts for 3.16% of Loeb’s portfolio. The stock is up more than 40% YTD and over 5% in the last three months. The company has its headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. and is currently trading over $539.

SoFi Technologies

Founded in 2011, it is a financial services firm that offers personal loans, credit card, home loans and in-school loans. Loeb owns 28,897,766 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI), having a value of more than $553 million. SoFi Technologies accounts for 3.25% of Loeb’s portfolio. The stock is up more than 33% YTD. The company has its headquarters in San Francisco, Calif. and is currently trading over $16.

Walt Disney

Founded in 1923, it is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. Loeb owns 4,150,000 shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), having a value of more than $729 million. Walt Disney accounts for 4.27% of Loeb’s portfolio. The stock is down more than 3% YTD but is up over 1% in the last three months. The company has its headquarters in Burbank, Calif. and is currently trading over $176.

Danaher

Founded in 1969, this company designs, makes and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. Loeb owns 2,865,000 shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), having a value of more than $768 million. Danaher accounts for 4.50% of Loeb’s portfolio. The stock is up more than 35% YTD and over 8% in the last three months. The company has its headquarters in Washington DC, and is currently trading over $299.

Intel

Founded in 1968, this company designs, makes and sells computer products and technologies. Loeb owns 14,000,000 shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), having a value of more than $785 million. Intel accounts for 4.60% of Loeb’s portfolio. The stock is up more than 8% YTD but is down over 2% in the last three months. The company has its headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif. and is currently trading over $54.

PG&E

Founded in 1995, this company generates, transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas to customers. Loeb owns 81,935,257 shares of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), having a value of more than $833 million. PG&E accounts for 4.88% of Loeb’s portfolio. The stock is down more than 18% in the last three months and almost 1% in the last three months. The company has its headquarters in San Francisco, Calif. and is currently trading over $10.20.

SentinelOne

Founded in 2013, this company offers endpoint security software to detect, model, predict and block threats and malware on any computing device. Loeb owns 25,362,482 shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S), having a value of more than $1,077 million. SentinelOne accounts for 6.3% of Loeb’s portfolio. The stock is up more than 6% in the last three months. The company has its headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif. and is currently trading over $55.

Upstart Holdings

Founded in 2013, this company offers a cloud-based artificial intelligence lending platform. Loeb owns 13,381,222 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST), having a value of more than $1,671 million. Upstart Holdings accounts for 9.79% of Loeb’s portfolio. The stock is up more than 650% YTD and over 150% in the last three months. The company has its headquarters in San Mateo, Calif. and is currently trading over $316.