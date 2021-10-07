What is restless anus syndrome and what are its symptoms?

A Tokyo hospital detected the first case of restless anus syndrome as a possible sequel symptom of COVID-19 .

Depositphotos.com

According to the study published in the journal BMC Infectious Diseases , an elderly man began to experience profound discomfort in the anus after recovering from a SARS-Cov-2 infection.

Scientists report that restless anus syndrome appears to be a variant of restless leg syndrome, a sequel that has been reported in patients with covid.

Symptoms of restless anus syndrome

According to the study " Case Report of restless anal syndrome as restless legs syndrome variant after Covid-19 " published in the scientific journal, restless anus syndrome is due to neuronal and sensorimotor alterations in that part of the body that cause:

Tickling

Tingle

Itch

Problems evacuating

The urge to go to the bathroom constantly

The 77-year-old patient who presented the case in Japan began to have symptoms after overcoming COVID-19. After undergoing a diagnostic colonoscopy, doctors found the relationship between the presence of internal hemorrhoids in patients with coronavirus disease.

COVID can spread to the central nervous system through several potential routes / Image: Depositphotos.com

The doctors pointed out in the report that patients with these symptoms present the need to walk or exercise because these reduce discomfort.

"This virus can spread to the central nervous system through several potential routes, including hematogenous spread and destruction of the olfactory bulb. Reported neuropsychiatric manifestations of COVID-19 have included delirium, confessional states, dysfunctional smell and taste sensation, psychosis acute, encephalitis, and acute cerebrovascular events during COVID-19, "the study notes.

At the moment it is the only case directly related to COVID-19, but researchers are already analyzing whether there is a more direct connection between the restless anus and the coronavirus.