Use Technology To Give Yourself An Edge

Are you taking full advantage of today's technology to help market your business?

April 12, 2001 1 min read

Here are eight smart ways to give yourself the tech edge:

1. Fax or e-mail coupons or discount offers to prime customers.

2. Host an online forum or chat session with potential and existing clients.

3. Create a customer fax-request ordering system.

4. Use online advertising to reach people and markets previously beyond your geographical boundaries and your budget.

5. Create customer databases loaded with client information, including special dates, orders and preferences.

6. Check in on your competitor's Web sties regularly.

7. Be creative. Use graphic software to create fliers, brochures and newsletters.

8. Post your message on as many free message boards as appropriate.