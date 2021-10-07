Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 7th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 7th:

Jabil Inc. JBL: This company that provides manufacturing services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.82 compared with 1.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

AutoNation, Inc. AN: This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.38, compared with 0.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Macy's, Inc. M: This omnichannel retail organization carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 74.4% over the last 60 days.

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.50, compared with 0.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Lithia Motors, Inc. LAD: This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Lithia Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.40, compared with 0.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

