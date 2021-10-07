Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 7th

JBL, AN, M, and LAD made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on October 7, 2021

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 7th:

- Zacks

Jabil Inc. JBL: This company that provides manufacturing services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

 

Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus

Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus

Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote

 

Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.82 compared with 1.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Jabil, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Jabil, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Jabil, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Jabil, Inc. Quote

 

AutoNation, Inc. AN: This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

 

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

 

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.38, compared with 0.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

AutoNation, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AutoNation, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AutoNation, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

 

Macy's, Inc. M: This omnichannel retail organization carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 74.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Macys, Inc. Price and Consensus

Macy's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macy's, Inc. Quote

 

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.50, compared with 0.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Macy's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Macys, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Macy's, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Macy's, Inc. Quote

 

Lithia Motors, Inc. LAD: This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Lithia Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.40, compared with 0.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Lithia Motors, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Lithia Motors, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Lithia Motors, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Lithia Motors, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



