Buy 3 Medical Info Systems Stocks to Brave Industry-wide Challenges

The COVID-19 pandemic has in a way increased the pace of progress of the Medical Information Systems industry. Digital health has sustained its strong growth momentum in the second half of 2021, thanks to the growing demand for contactless services surrounding the more infectious new virus variants. Market watchers claim that even beyond the pandemic, digital health is expected to maintain this strength as healthcare professionals and patients leverage its benefits. This industry is currently witnessing growing demand for all kind of digital healthcare support including telehealth, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and robotics, analytics, EHR and IoT, which have proved beneficial in controlling the spread of the infection. This has created a unique opportunity for companies like 10x Genomics Inc. TXG, Omnicell, Inc. OMCL and Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. INSP. However, there is a counterargument that with the continued vaccination drive and a gradual decline in COVID-19 cases, this trend might get disrupted going forward.

- Zacks

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



10x Genomics Inc. (TXG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cerner Corporation (CERN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research