Cboe Global (CBOE) September Volume Increases Year Over Year

Cboe Global Markets CBOE reported multiply-listed options average daily volume (ADV) of 10 million contracts for September, up 17.4% year over year, driven by solid performance in Options, as well as Futures volumes. European Equities, Canadian Equities ADV and global forex witnessed increased volumes year over year.



Index options ADV were 2.2 million shares, up 39.1% year over year. Futures ADV was 0.2 million shares, up 32.2% year over year. U.S. Equities - On-Exchange matched volumes were 1.4 billion shares, down 6.4% year over year. Canadian Equities ADV was 42.8 million shares, up 8.5% year over year.



European Equities average daily notional value (ADNV) was €8.2 billion, up 39.2% year over year. Global FX ADNV was $34.8 billion, up 9.3% year over year.



EuroCCP Total Cleared Trades were 112.4 million, up 25.2% year over year. EuroCCP Total Net Settlements were 0.8 million, up 25.9% year over year.



S&P 500 Index (SPX) options contracts of 34.9 million were traded in September, with 1.7 million contracts a day on average. It marked the highest month on record since March 2020.



For the third quarter of 2021, Cboe SEF set a quarterly ADNV record in Non-Deliverable Forwards (NDFs) of approximately $451 million. The ADNV transacted on Cboe SEF was $571 million in September, marking the sixth consecutive record month.



On Sep 6, Cboe Europe unveiled a new Amsterdam-based futures and options marketplace, Cboe Europe Derivatives (CEDX). It traded more than 60 contracts in September, across nine of the 12 products launched.



Cboe Global is likely to continue witnessing solid average daily volumes, given its compelling product portfolio, which drives transaction fees that account for the lion’s share of total operating revenues.



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) derivatives exchange in the United States has a strong market position and global reach with strength in its proprietary products, primarily SPX options, VIX options, and VIX futures. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

- Zacks

Price Performance

Shares of CBOE Global Markets have gained 43.1% in the past year, outperforming the industry's growth of 27.8%. Its diversified product portfolio, compelling growth, expense synergies, increasing transaction fees, and solid liquidity position are likely to help shares sustain the momentum.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

September Volumes of Other Securities Exchanges

Recently, securities exchanges, namely CME Group Inc. CME, MarketAxess Holdings Ltd. MKTX and Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ICE also posted their respective September 2021 volumes.



While MarketAxess reported monthly trading volume for September 2021 of $559.5 billion, consisting of $215 billion in credit volume and $344.5 billion in rates volume, CME Group reported ADV for September 2021 of 18.8 million contracts per day, up 11% year over year, attributable to higher volumes in two of the six product lines. Intercontinental Exchange reported ADV of 6.8 million contracts for September, up 11.2%, attributable to higher volumes in Commodities as well as Financials.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE): Free Stock Analysis Report



CME Group Inc. (CME): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE): Free Stock Analysis Report



MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.