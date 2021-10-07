Is Thor Industries (THO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Thor Industries (THO). THO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 11.24. THO's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.36 and as low as 9, with a median of 12.87, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that THO has a P/B ratio of 2.31. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.16. Over the past year, THO's P/B has been as high as 3.25 and as low as 1.84, with a median of 2.29.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. THO has a P/S ratio of 0.55. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.76.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that THO has a P/CF ratio of 8.74. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 14.82. Over the past year, THO's P/CF has been as high as 13.90 and as low as 7.40, with a median of 10.41.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Thor Industries's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, THO looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

