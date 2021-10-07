Garmin's (GRMN) New GFC 500 Certification to Aid Aviation Unit

Garmin Ltd. GRMN is leaving no stone unturned to bolster the aviation business on the back of its robust autonomous flight solutions.



The company’s GFC 500 autopilot received Supplemental Type Certification (“STC”) from Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”) for use in Beechcraft 19 Sport, Beechcraft 23 Musketeer/Sundowner, and Beechcraft 24 Musketeer/Sierra aircraft models. The approval is a testament to the company’s focus on strengthening the aviation portfolio.



Notably, GFC 500 offers robust autopilot performance, strong reliability and advanced safety benefits. Further, it features superior in-flight characteristics and self-monitoring capabilities, and comes with minimal maintenance needs.



It also features altitude pre-select, VNAV2, and altitude hold, vertical speed and heading modes.



We note that the latest certification highlights the reliability of Garmin’s aviation technology.

Growing Certifications

The company’s aviation business is likely to benefit from the above-mentioned certification.



Apart from the latest certification, the company’s GFC 600 digital auto-pilot received STC from the FAA for use in Piper Meridian (PA-46-500TP) aircraft.



The GFC 500 autopilot received a STC from the FAA for use in select Piper PA-24 Comanche aircraft.



Further, it received STC from the FAA for use in Beech H/J/K/M 35 Bonanza, Cessna 210 D/E/F and T210F, and pre-1965 Mooney M20 C/D/E aircraft.



Its GFC 600 digital autopilot received STC from the FAA for use in Beechcraft King Air C90 aircraft and E90 aircraft.



GFC 500 Autopilot received STC from the FAA for use in the Cessna 172RG and Mooney M20 (C to G models) aircraft.



The G1000 NXi upgrade received certification for use in the Prodigy Flight Deck-equipped Embraer Phenom 300 business jet.



The company’s Garmin Autoland received certification from the FAA and European Aviation Safety Agency for use in Daher TBM 940 business jet.

Aviation in Focus

We believe that the growing certifications will continue to drive the aviation segment’s top line.



Garmin’s family of autonomous safety solutions — Garmin Autonomi, which comprises Emergency Descent Mode and Electronic Stability and Protection, and Autoland — has emerged as a key catalyst.



A robust flight display and flight deck portfolio have been playing a crucial role in shaping the growth trajectory of Garmin’s aviation business.



The company enjoys solid momentum across OEM and after-market customers on the back of its popular aviation solutions.



Hence, the growing endeavors to strengthen the aviation segment will continue to drive Garmin’s top line.

Currently, Garmin carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



